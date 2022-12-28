Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter has returned!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, December 28th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm brings valley rain, mountain snow and a big drop in temperatures Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted above 7,500 feet for the Catalina, Rincon, White, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains. Things slowly dry out through New Year’s Eve before another storm system brings rain and snow to kick off 2023!

WEDNESDAY: 90% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: 30% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: 80% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

