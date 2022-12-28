Advertise
Man dead after wreck near Veteran’s hospital

(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after the car he was driving crashed on Tucson’s south side on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28.

According to Tucson police, officers were called around 8 a.m. to the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street. When they arrived, they found the driver of a gray Hyundai Sonata suffering from serious injuries.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Braulio Gil Estrada, was taken to Banner UMC, where he was pronounced dead.

Traffic detectives believe Estrada had been speeding north on Sixth Avenue when he rear-ended a dark gray 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck, which was in a median lane.

The driver of the Dodge, a 21-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was also taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators learned the Hyundai that Estrada was driving had been reported as stolen. And a passenger in the front seat ran from the scene before police arrived. Officers have been unable to locate the passenger as of Wednesday afternoon.

Speeding is considered a major factor in the wreck.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no citations or arrests had been made.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

