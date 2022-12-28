Advertise
Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue.

The TPD said Montano did not live in the home and the investigation is ongoing.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, no suspects have been identified and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

