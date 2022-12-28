Man hit, killed near 22nd and Columbus in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was hit and killed while walking near 22nd and Columbus in Tucson late Tuesday. Dec. 27.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the man was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing when he was hit.

The man’s name will not be released until his family is notified, according to TPD.

The TPD said the diver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired.

