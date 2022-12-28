Southwest flight cancellations leave passengers stranded in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Airlines are trying to get back on schedule after a winter storm threw holiday travel into chaos.

Many Southwest Airlines passengers are finding themselves stuck for at least another day or two before they can get onto a flight. According to FlightAware, 10 flights departing from Tucson on Tuesday were canceled.

“I did not imagine this, I thought we would just fly here and be with our cousins,” said traveler Michael Melton Jr.

Well, eventually they would but getting to Tucson did not go as planned for the Melton family.

They live in Chicago and had every intention of spending Christmas here, in Tucson. They planned to fly from Chicago to Denver and then Denver to Tucson.

“Knowing how bad everything was in Denver, we were still sent to Denver and as soon as we landed, there was a huge back-up of planes,” said traveler Michael Melton.

That is when their Christmas plans were grounded.

“Literally five minutes before we were about to board, they canceled the flight there and we were stuck,” explained Melton.

The next flight available is on Friday! So, they rented a car.

All the cars were sold out. So, we kept on looking. Day two, something finally opened up, so we were able to get a car from Avis and drive down here,” Melton said. “I played Nintendo in the car so I wouldn’t be bored.”

The Melton family finally arrived in Tucson on Tuesday.

“And we found our bags here so that’s good,” Melton said.

Other passengers like Eric Stein decided to switch airlines.

“I just rebooked with American, and they are going to get me out on Friday because they can’t get me out before that. I’m just worried that if I stick with Southwest, they will cancel it again because they can’t guarantee it won’t be canceled again.”

According to FlightAware, a total of 20 flights have been canceled coming in and out of Tucson. Passenger Julie Reynolds is hoping that number will not increase to 21 with her upcoming flight.

“Our flight was supposed to leave at 3:50 today. Right now, it has been delayed until 5:30. All the other flights, the 1038′s from yesterday and today have been canceled so we are hoping ours is not,” she said.

Tucson International Airport officials said if you are flying out this week, constantly check your flight status no matter what airline you are flying with.

