UPDATE: Man charged in homicide near Valencia, Nogales Highway
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after another man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. he had been shot.
Phoenix police detained Jose Pedro Rodriguez, 31, on Wednesday. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest on Thursday for first-degree murder.
Detectives identified Rodriguez as a suspect by conducting interviews.
Rodriguez is in the Maricopa County jail, awaiting extradition to Tucson.
