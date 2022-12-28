UPDATE: Man charged in homicide near Valencia, Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after another man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. he had been shot.

Phoenix police detained Jose Pedro Rodriguez, 31, on Wednesday. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest on Thursday for first-degree murder.

Detectives identified Rodriguez as a suspect by conducting interviews.

Rodriguez is in the Maricopa County jail, awaiting extradition to Tucson.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.