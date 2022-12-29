Buckeye man arrested for reportedly groping women during massage therapy

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Buckeye man has been arrested by Goodyear police after reportedly groping two women while giving them massages as a licensed massage therapist.

Two victims reported to Goodyear police that they had been sexually assaulted by 41-year-old Christopher Esteen, a licensed massage therapist, an allegation Esteen at first denied during an interview with officers, according to court records. Instead, he told officers that one of the victims was always “flirting” with him and was “crazy.”

Records show, during the interview, police played a clip of recordings they made during a call between one of the victims and Esteen. One of the investigators said to Esteen that he “did wrong,” and Esteen replied, “because I was trying to give it to her,” and that he was trying to say anything to convince the woman to “walk back” her accusations so he wouldn’t be arrested.

He also told officers that it was “possible” his hand went under her underwear while massaging her stomach, but he denied any other contact with either victim, according to court papers. When officers asked if he had massaged one of the women’s breasts, and he said he massaged around them. Records say Esteen then admitted that this was not the first time this happened when he gave massages. When asked if he massages the breasts of all the women he treats, Esteen said he does but “not all over,” records show.

He has been arrested and faces charges, including three counts of sexual assault and abuse. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

