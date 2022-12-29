Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Buckeye man arrested for reportedly groping women during massage therapy

Christopher Esteen was arrested and faces various charges, including three counts of sexual...
Christopher Esteen was arrested and faces various charges, including three counts of sexual assault.(Goodyear Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Buckeye man has been arrested by Goodyear police after reportedly groping two women while giving them massages as a licensed massage therapist.

Two victims reported to Goodyear police that they had been sexually assaulted by 41-year-old Christopher Esteen, a licensed massage therapist, an allegation Esteen at first denied during an interview with officers, according to court records. Instead, he told officers that one of the victims was always “flirting” with him and was “crazy.”

TRENDING: Man dead after truck crashes into concrete barrier in Glendale

Records show, during the interview, police played a clip of recordings they made during a call between one of the victims and Esteen. One of the investigators said to Esteen that he “did wrong,” and Esteen replied, “because I was trying to give it to her,” and that he was trying to say anything to convince the woman to “walk back” her accusations so he wouldn’t be arrested.

He also told officers that it was “possible” his hand went under her underwear while massaging her stomach, but he denied any other contact with either victim, according to court papers. When officers asked if he had massaged one of the women’s breasts, and he said he massaged around them. Records say Esteen then admitted that this was not the first time this happened when he gave massages. When asked if he massages the breasts of all the women he treats, Esteen said he does but “not all over,” records show.

TRENDING: Remains found for teen boy kidnapped during home invasion in west Phoenix

He has been arrested and faces charges, including three counts of sexual assault and abuse. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old woman killed after a road rage incident on Tucson’s east side
Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan
Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken by two armed men during a home invasion early Monday morning...
Remains found for teen boy kidnapped during home invasion in west Phoenix
Michael Anthony Caylor.
Armed and dangerous suspect on run in Tucson
Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen
Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway

Latest News

UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed to everyone except residents, employees
Fleeing the flight-mare, passengers turning to rental cars
Fleeing the flight-mare, passengers turning to rental cars
PACC having to euthanize dogs, Humane Society of Southern Arizona also dealing with capacity...
PACC having to euthanize dogs, Humane Society of Southern Arizona also dealing with capacity crisis ahead of the New Year
Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of...
Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past