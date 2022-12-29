FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active weather pattern continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Clouds have thickened up Thursday afternoon with near-seasonable high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A few spotty showers are possible overnight; rain should clear by sunrise Friday. Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day Friday with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures moving in for Saturday. Our skies look to stay dry for your New Year’s Eve plans, but another winter storm arrives Sunday, bringing more valley rain and mountain snow to kick off 2023.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: 80% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. First Alert Action Day. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: 30% chance of early showers. Partly sunny otherwise. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

