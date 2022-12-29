Fleeing the flight-mare, passengers turning to rental cars

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Car rental companies are busy this time of the year but even more so with flight cancellations happening across the country and right here in town. The Tucson International Airport has seen an influx in business.

“It is just a busy time right now with all the cancellations,” said car renter Raymond Maynard.

Maynard and his family live in Sahuarita. They planned ahead of the weather and wanted to avoid the flight chaos. They are driving to Los Angeles, and he picked up the rental Wednesday.

“Manager even gave me a $50 credit for some inconvenience and as a family we appreciate that.”

Flight cancellations have travelers like Raymond thinking twice before booking a flight.

“All of the flights that go into LA are connections from somewhere else. So, if those flights are coming out of Denver, it can cause delays and that becomes a stressful time.”

Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled across the country leaving travelers stranded.

“I would rather spend 8 hours in a car with my family than 8 hours at the airport,” explained Maynard.

But now, just days before the new year, passengers said the air travel is not too bad and neither is renting a car.

“Our flight was delayed an hour and a half, but we got here. Everything was smooth. Car rental experience was smooth,” said car renter Jenny Deems.

“The car rental was surprisingly very fast especially during the holidays not knowing what to expect,” said car renter Sussane Roman.

“It was easy, but I heard yesterday there was a line out the door,” said car renter Eric Demirjian.

Car rental workers who could not go on camera said Tuesday was full of chaos. But Wednesday was smooth sailing.

Rental car companies at the Tucson International Airport provided KOLD News 13 with the following statement:

“...severe weather and widespread flight cancellations over the last week have led to increased demand for new bookings, reservation modifications and one-way rentals...”

They went on to say they are working hard to meet the needs of customers.

Nearby hotels declined to comment on whether the flight cancellations affected business.

