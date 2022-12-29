Kennel cough puts dog adoptions at Sierra Vista pet shelter on hold

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center has suspended public access to its primary dog viewing area and paused dog adoptions and walking for about the next two weeks.

According to a news release from the shelter, staff is working to ensure cases of kennel cough have been contained before reopening.

The small dog room and cat room will still be open for viewing and adoptions, but large dog adoptions are suspended.

Customer service is available as usual.

Kennel cough is the common name of a highly contagious respiratory disease affecting dogs. With the proper treatment, symptoms are usually mild and dogs are no longer contagious after about 10 days.

Dogs who have symptoms will be quarantined and cared for.

“While cases of kennel cough are typically no worse than a common cold, it’s important that we limit exposure to keep our dogs healthy and get them ready for adoptions again as soon as we can,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia was quoted as saying. “We ask that owners hold off on turning in any dogs into the shelter for the next two weeks to help conserve kennel space while large dog adoptions are suspended.”

For more information, call the shelter at 520-459-4151. The shelter is located at 6799 East Highway 90 and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

