Man charged in two bank robberies

Jorge Villagrana, 29, is facing several charges in connection with bank robberies in Tucson and...
Jorge Villagrana, 29, is facing several charges in connection with bank robberies in Tucson and Pima County.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with two bank robberies in the Tucson area in December.

Jorge Villagrana, 29, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and booked into the Pima County jail. He faces multiple robbery charges.

On Dec. 16, around 10:30 a.m., Pima County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Chase Bank near North Oracle Road and West Rudasill Road in response to an armed robbery.

Villagrana allegedly passed a note to the teller, demanding money and threatening to “shoot up” the place, before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

Though authorities searched the area, they weren’t able to find him at the time.

On Dec. 21, Villagrana reportedly robbed a Chase Bank near South 12th Avenue and West Ajo Way in Tucson.

The details to both cases are similar, authorities said.

