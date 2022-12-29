PACC having to euthanize dogs, Humane Society of Southern Arizona also dealing with capacity crisis ahead of the New Year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Animal shelters are at capacity across the southern Arizona and now Pima Animal Care Center has a Euthanasia list because of it.

Lisa Royal is the Deputy Director at PACC and said the holidays helped.

“Just before Christmas was 536 dogs in the shelter and we are now down to 450,” said Royal.

More than 10 dogs are risking life or death, and Royal said she worries New Years fireworks will fill their shelter once again.

“New Years Day and Fourth of July are the absolute worst times for us,” said Royal.

Fireworks, runaways and a full shelter at PACC has other shelters like the Humane Society of Southern Arizona feeling the impact.

“Since the county shelter has decided to suspend all non-emergency intake from the public, we’ve had people come to our door in increasing numbers with stray animals with owner surrenders which means we’ve reached capacity,” said Steve Farley, CEO of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

A capacity crisis at PACC with little help from neighboring shelters.

“We’ve had some rescues pulled from us, but not at the capacity we really need,” said Royal.

Plus a capacity crisis now at the Humane Society.

“We’ve been working Cochise County, Santa Cruz County, here in Pima County and when another shelter is in trouble we want to save lives by taking in as many as we can. The problem is once we’re full we can’t continue to do that,” said Farley.

Means you at home are the dogs’ only hope.

“Even if you think you’re not ready to have a permanent best friend in your home right now, even a temporary respite from the shelter can be helpful,” Farley said.

Especially ahead of those New Years fireworks.

“If the community doesn’t continue to respond, I’m afraid we’re going to be in the same shape we were next week as we were just before Christmas,” said Farley.

If you have a dog make sure they’re microchipped or make sure they aren’t home alone on New Years Eve. It could be as easy as taking a sharpie and writing your phone number on your dogs collar.

“That way if they do runaway, they’re easier to be found and they don’t end up in the shelter,” Royal said.

