PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28.
Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.
When deputies arrived, they found the bodies of 62-year-old John Omohundro and 78-year-old Cubazell Omohundro inside the trailer.
Investigators said John Omohundro had suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he died.
There are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the public.
