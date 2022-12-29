PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.

When deputies arrived, they found the bodies of 62-year-old John Omohundro and 78-year-old Cubazell Omohundro inside the trailer.

Investigators said John Omohundro had suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he died.

There are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the public.

