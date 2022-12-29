Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.

When deputies arrived, they found the bodies of 62-year-old John Omohundro and 78-year-old Cubazell Omohundro inside the trailer.

Investigators said John Omohundro had suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he died.

There are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old woman killed after a road rage incident on Tucson’s east side
Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan
Kari Lake may face hundreds of thousands of dollars in court imposed sanctions
Kari Lake may face hundreds of thousands of dollars in court imposed sanctions
Michael Anthony Caylor.
Armed and dangerous suspect on run in Tucson
Solving the housing crisis: Tiny home village coming to Tucson
Solving the housing crisis: Tiny home village coming to Tucson

Latest News

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past
Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of...
Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants
Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen
Determination spreads among migrants on Mexico's northern border waiting to enter the United...
After court setback, migrants cling to hopes of reaching US