Person fighting for life following vehicle-train crash near Park, Valencia in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is fighting for their life after a vehicle-train crash near Park and Valencia in Tucson on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the accident happened at East Teton Road and South Nogales Highway around 10:30 a.m.

The TPD said east and westbound traffic on Valencia will be shut down at Park.

Officers will remain on the scene for several hours, according to TPD.

