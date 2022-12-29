Person fighting for life following vehicle-train crash near Park, Valencia in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is fighting for their life after a vehicle-train crash near Park and Valencia in Tucson on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the accident happened at East Teton Road and South Nogales Highway around 10:30 a.m.

The TPD said east and westbound traffic on Valencia will be shut down at Park.

Officers will remain on the scene for several hours, according to TPD.

