Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police: Tucson man arrested, woman cited for assault of Little Caesars employee over order

Daniel Silvas-Rodriguez, 21, was arrested in connection with the assault of a Little Caesars...
Daniel Silvas-Rodriguez, 21, was arrested in connection with the assault of a Little Caesars employee in Tucson in July.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman have been arrested or cited for allegedly assaulting a Little Caesars employee over a pizza order in Tucson earlier this year.

The Tucson Police Department said Daniel Alonso Silvas-Rodriguez, 21, is facing a charge of aggravated assault. He was booked and released. Jessica Yvette Silvas, 39, was cited for a misdemeanor charge and released.

The Tucson Police Department said Jessica Yvette Silvas, 39, was cited for a misdemeanor charge...
The Tucson Police Department said Jessica Yvette Silvas, 39, was cited for a misdemeanor charge and released.(Tucson Police Department)

The TPD said the assault happened at the Little Caesars near 22nd Street and Craycroft in July. The employee suffered “substantial injuries” and was transported to a hospital, according to the TPD.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old woman killed after a road rage incident on Tucson’s east side
Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan
Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken by two armed men during a home invasion early Monday morning...
Remains found for teen boy kidnapped during home invasion in west Phoenix
Michael Anthony Caylor.
Armed and dangerous suspect on run in Tucson
Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen
Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway

Latest News

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Vatican: Benedict XVI lucid, stable but condition ‘serious’
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open to everyone
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest nosedive continues: 2,300 more canceled flights
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Bill Cosby planning 2023 comedy tour