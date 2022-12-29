Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Riverbanks zoo welcomes new baby girl koala

New koala welcomed at Riverbank zoo
New koala welcomed at Riverbank zoo((RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:26 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby girl koala bear!

Zoo officials said the marsupial has their first checkup coming up.

New koala welcomed at Riverbank zoo
New koala welcomed at Riverbank zoo((RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN))

People will have the opportunity to name the koala bear at a later time.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
At least one person is fighting for their life after a vehicle-train crash near Park and...
Person fighting for life following vehicle-train crash near Park, Valencia in Tucson
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Jose Pedro Rodriguez, 31, is facing a charge of first-degree murder.
UPDATE: Man charged in homicide near Valencia, Nogales Highway

Latest News

UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open to residents, employees only
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
Andrew Tate, a British-U.S. citizen who previously was banned from various social media...
Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania
The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays
The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays
The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays
The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays