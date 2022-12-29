Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen

(Source: Layton City Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online.

Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska.

According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman is from Tucson. Authorities said he is facing felony kidnapping and resisting arrest charges.

Authorities said the 13-year-old victim left his Utah home Monday night to meet Zeman after communicating with him over the internet. An Amber Alert was then issued Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the teen and Zeman were found at a gas station in Grand Island, Nebraska, following a report of a suspicious vehicle.

KOLD sister station KSNB reported that according to the arrest affidavit, the victim’s father told police that his son had been communicating with someone while playing Roblox and then was invited to talk on a chatroom service.

According to court documents, Zeman and the teen had also been talking through texts and Facetime.

Zeman’s bond has been set at $100,000 and his next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kari Lake may face hundreds of thousands of dollars in court imposed sanctions
Kari Lake may face hundreds of thousands of dollars in court imposed sanctions
21-year-old woman killed after a road rage incident on Tucson’s east side
Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan
Michael Anthony Caylor.
Armed and dangerous suspect on run in Tucson
Solving the housing crisis: Tiny home village coming to Tucson
Solving the housing crisis: Tiny home village coming to Tucson

Latest News

Determination spreads among migrants on Mexico's northern border waiting to enter the United...
After court setback, migrants cling to hopes of reaching US
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past
Man dead after wreck near Veteran’s hospital
A traveler wades through the field of unclaimed bags at the Southwest Airlines luggage...
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball