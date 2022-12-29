Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open to everyone

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, the road to Mount Lemmon is open to everyone with no restrictions.

The road was closed earlier in the morning due to icy conditions and drivers are warned to watch for ice.

As always, information can be found by calling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old woman killed after a road rage incident on Tucson’s east side
Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan
Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken by two armed men during a home invasion early Monday morning...
Remains found for teen boy kidnapped during home invasion in west Phoenix
Michael Anthony Caylor.
Armed and dangerous suspect on run in Tucson
Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen
Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway

Latest News

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Vatican: Benedict XVI lucid, stable but condition ‘serious’
Daniel Silvas-Rodriguez, 21, was arrested in connection with the assault of a Little Caesars...
Police: Tucson man arrested, woman cited for assault of Little Caesars employee over order
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest nosedive continues: 2,300 more canceled flights
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Bill Cosby planning 2023 comedy tour