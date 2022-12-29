UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open to everyone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, the road to Mount Lemmon is open to everyone with no restrictions.

The road was closed earlier in the morning due to icy conditions and drivers are warned to watch for ice.

As always, information can be found by calling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.

