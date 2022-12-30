Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Carriere man arrested for drugging child, failing to register as sex offender

Michael Anthony Rester, 40
Michael Anthony Rester, 40(Pearl River County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester of Carriere is under arrest after being found alone with an 11-year-old girl.

Around 12 p.m. Friday, the Harrison County Sherriff’s Office and the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office worked together to investigate a tip they received. The tipster suspected that Rester was giving drugs to an 11-year-old in his company. It was also found that Rester was already wanted by the PRCSO for failure to register as a sex offender.

Investigators found Rester and the girl in a wooded area in Saucier off of Tally Shaw Road. The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment and further evaluation. Rester was taken into custody and given to the PRCSO, where he will be held without bond.

Additional felony charges for the neglect and abuse of the child are expected to be made against Rester.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
At least one person is fighting for their life after a vehicle-train crash near Park and...
Person fighting for life following vehicle-train crash near Park, Valencia in Tucson
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Jose Pedro Rodriguez, 31, is facing a charge of first-degree murder.
UPDATE: Man charged in homicide near Valencia, Nogales Highway

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in...
Biden pardons 6, including Yuma man, convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
File photo of 3M N-95 mask.
Chandler man who sold thousands of fake masks avoids jail