Carriere man arrested for drugging child, failing to register as sex offender

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester of Carriere is under arrest after being found alone with an 11-year-old girl.

Around 12 p.m. Friday, the Harrison County Sherriff’s Office and the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office worked together to investigate a tip they received. The tipster suspected that Rester was giving drugs to an 11-year-old in his company. It was also found that Rester was already wanted by the PRCSO for failure to register as a sex offender.

Investigators found Rester and the girl in a wooded area in Saucier off of Tally Shaw Road. The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment and further evaluation. Rester was taken into custody and given to the PRCSO, where he will be held without bond.

Additional felony charges for the neglect and abuse of the child are expected to be made against Rester.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

