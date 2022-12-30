Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Dry New Year’s Eve, Soggy New Year’s Day

Weekend forecast
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona will wrap up 2022 on a very pleasant note, with mostly sunny skies Saturday and high temperatures back above normal. This warm-up will be short-lived, however, with our next winter storm arriving Sunday. Widespread valley rain and mountain snow are expected midday Sunday through Monday morning. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas above 5,000 feet. An additional system will dive in – especially north – Tuesday, before we dry out for the rest of the workweek. Seasonable highs return by Thursday.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase late. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: 80% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. First Alert Action Day. High near 60°.

MONDAY: 30% chance of early showers. Partly sunny otherwise. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

