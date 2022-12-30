Advertise
Homicide suspects in custody after stopping them on I-10

The arrest of two homicide suspects has backed up traffic on I-10
The arrest of two homicide suspects has backed up traffic on I-10
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two homicide suspects have been taken into custody after they were stopped on Interstate 10 in Marana on Friday, Dec. 30.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the two were wanted by Mesa police.

As of 4 p.m., traffic was stopped in the eastbound lanes near milepost 239 and was backed up to about milepost 236.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

