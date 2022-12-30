Homicide suspects in custody after stopping them on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two homicide suspects have been taken into custody after they were stopped on Interstate 10 in Marana on Friday, Dec. 30.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the two were wanted by Mesa police.

As of 4 p.m., traffic was stopped in the eastbound lanes near milepost 239 and was backed up to about milepost 236.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.