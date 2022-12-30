Advertise
Teen kills man for trying to get with his underage sister in Camp Verde, deputies say

Detectives say the teen admitted he shot a man in a remote area of Camp Verde on Nov. 28.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager has turned himself in after admitting he killed a man trying to “get with his 14-year-old sister.” YCSO says a 16-year-old boy showed up at a sub-station on Monday, saying he wanted to turn himself in for “killing a man.” Detectives say the teen admitted he shot a 62-year-old man in a remote area of Camp Verde on Nov. 28. Detectives later found the unidentified man in the desert in the southern part of town.

YCSO detectives interviewed the teen, who said the man was a family friend but wanted to confront him after finding out he was trying to “get with his 14-year-old sister.” Detectives say the boy asked the man to pick him up in Camp Verde to go on a hunting trip. Once they reached Salt Mine Road, the teen confronted the man, then shot and killed him.

According to detectives, the teen took all the guns from the man’s car, ditched one in the desert, and brought the rest home. Detectives found the gun in the desert, and a family member found another gun in the teen’s bedroom on Christmas day. YCSO says the teen admitted to his family he killed the man and then turned himself over to deputies the next day. The teen was taken into custody, and detectives are continuing to investigate this incident. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

