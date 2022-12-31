Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

9 injured after shooting near central Phoenix; area closed

Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening.
By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say nine people are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning at a business near central Phoenix.

Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix police says several victims were found shot when officers arrived near 19th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 4 a.m. Phoenix fire transported some of the victims to the hospital. However, police learned that some victims left the shooting and walked to hospitals before officers arrived.

TRENDING: Suspected DUI driver went wrong way, caused deadly crash in Scottsdale, police say

Police say there is a total of nine victims, including a pregnant woman. All of the victims have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Sgt. Bower says it is not clear if the shooter is among those who are being treated at the hospital or left the scene.

Police say 19th Avenue from Indian School Road north to Heatherbrae Road is closed as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest of two homicide suspects has backed up traffic on I-10
Homicide suspects in custody after stopping them on I-10
Detectives say the teen admitted he shot a man in a remote area of Camp Verde on Nov. 28.
Teen kills man for trying to get with his underage sister in Camp Verde, deputies say
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert helped rescue people in a helicopter crash.
NFL QB Blaine Gabbert, brothers among rescuers to help family in helicopter crash
Bobby Montano, 37, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.
Man accused of kidnapping and stabbing girlfriend in Phoenix
I-19 northbound and Valencia closed due to law enforcement activity.
I-19 near Valencia closed due to law enforcement activity
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $785M after no big winner
Tucson Police investigate deadly stabbing in Midtown
Tucson Police investigate deadly stabbing in Midtown