FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 2022 going out in Tucson style

By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather persists today. The next storm system will arrive Sunday bringing rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds. A few showers may linger Monday before the next weather system arrives Tuesday. Drier weather is expected later this week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. Light south southeast wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

New Year’s Day: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 61. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

