I-19 near Valencia closed due to law enforcement activity

I-19 northbound and Valencia closed due to law enforcement activity.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation I-19 northbound is closed at milepost 58 near Valencia Road. ADOT said this is due to law enforcement activity.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting the Tucson Police Department with traffic control.

Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

