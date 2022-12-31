Advertise
Man accused of kidnapping and stabbing girlfriend in Phoenix

Bobby Montano, 37, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.
Bobby Montano, 37, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping and stabbing his girlfriend to death in Phoenix on Friday night. Police were called out just after 10 p.m. near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road for a stabbing. Officers arrived and found a woman stabbed. She died at the scene.

On Saturday, police announced the woman’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano, was booked into jail for her murder. He was booked on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping. Detectives are working to find out what led up to the stabbing. The woman’s name hasn’t been released.

