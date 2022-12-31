Medical Examiner: An in-depth look at fatal pedestrian accidents in 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the year comes to an end the Pima County Medical Examiner’s office is taking a closer look at the county’s fatal pedestrian accidents for the year. This includes taking a deeper dive into helping law enforcement understand why this number keeps rising.

Greg Hess said his office looked at a number of things. This included homelessness, gender, time of day, and if there were any substances detected during the examination. “The more granular information we can provide people, maybe the better decisions they can make to prevent or reduce the amount of pedestrians struck,” Hess shared.

As of last week, the Pima County Medical Examiner’s office certified 70 pedestrian deaths for the year. That’s already a 25% increase from 2021. Hess said his office “took a closer look at pedestrian deaths, simply because there was a big increase.” He continued, “In 2017 and 2018 there were 40-41 pedestrian deaths in Pima County in those two years. Then, in the next three years, it was in the 50s each year and then it jumped up to the 70s.”

His office found 70% of pedestrians who died on Pima County roads were males. Almost 50% of all those pedestrians who died were ages 50 to 69.

According to the data, only 13 of those people examined were using the designated crosswalk at the time of their death. Other findings in the report show only 29% were homeless at the time of death. And, 57% of these deaths happened between 6 pm and midnight.

Hess said there could be a reason for that. “A big percentage of those that did test positive did have more than one substance. So typically, meth and fentanyl, or ethanol, or alcohol.”

The purpose of studying this information is to hopefully help officials better understand pedestrian deaths in the county and to see if there is any helpful new information that can help cut down this growing number.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.