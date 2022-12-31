Suspected DUI driver went wrong way, caused deadly crash in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver under the influence is responsible for a reported wrong-way crash that left one woman dead in Scottsdale on Friday, police said. It happened near Hayden and Cactus roads around 7 p.m. A 48-year-old man was driving and reportedly went into oncoming traffic and slammed into another car with a 58-year-old woman, her 60-year-old husband, and their rideshare driver, 56-year-old Girard Grassi Jr., inside. Police say the couple was on their way to a friend’s house for a get-together.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died, while her husband and Grassi have serious injuries, police said. The first driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was then arrested on suspicion of DUI. He will likely face charges including manslaughter, aggravated assault, endangerment and aggravated DUI, investigators said.

The names of the couple and alleged DUI driver haven’t been released. It’s unclear what caused the driver to go the wrong way. An investigation is underway.

