TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound in Eloy closed due to crash

Multiple vehicle injury collision on I-10 at MP 205. The WB lanes are closed.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELOY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a multiple vehicle crash westbound on I-10 in Eloy. They said there are injuries.

State troopers told KOLD News 13 the crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. Saturday at milepost 205. Westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted off at exit 208.

Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

