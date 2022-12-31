Tucson Police investigate deadly stabbing in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead. According to TPD, around 9:00 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing east of Oracle Road and W. Grant Road.

Once on scene, officers found a man with sharp-force trauma and immediately began rendering aid. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Once at the hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Officers identified the victim as 39-year-old CJ Brye Battiest.

Officers at the scene obtained a description of the suspect and searched the immediate area along with the TPD Air Unit; however, the suspect was not located. Detectives interviewed witnesses and processed the scene for evidence near a bus stop on Grant Road. A motive has yet to be established as detectives are awaiting further examination of forensic evidence.

Investigators believe there were more witnesses to the incident that left the scene prior to police arrival. Detectives are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the events leading to the stabbing; witnesses are urged to call 88-CRIME where you can remain anonymous.

