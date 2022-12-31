Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Police investigate deadly stabbing in Midtown

Tucson Police investigate deadly stabbing in Midtown
Tucson Police investigate deadly stabbing in Midtown(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:49 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead. According to TPD, around 9:00 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing east of Oracle Road and W. Grant Road.

Once on scene, officers found a man with sharp-force trauma and immediately began rendering aid. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Once at the hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Officers identified the victim as 39-year-old CJ Brye Battiest.

Officers at the scene obtained a description of the suspect and searched the immediate area along with the TPD Air Unit; however, the suspect was not located. Detectives interviewed witnesses and processed the scene for evidence near a bus stop on Grant Road. A motive has yet to be established as detectives are awaiting further examination of forensic evidence.

Investigators believe there were more witnesses to the incident that left the scene prior to police arrival. Detectives are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the events leading to the stabbing; witnesses are urged to call 88-CRIME where you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest of two homicide suspects has backed up traffic on I-10
Homicide suspects in custody after stopping them on I-10
Detectives say the teen admitted he shot a man in a remote area of Camp Verde on Nov. 28.
Teen kills man for trying to get with his underage sister in Camp Verde, deputies say
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

I-19 northbound and Valencia closed due to law enforcement activity.
I-19 near Valencia closed due to law enforcement activity
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the...
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
Medical Examiner: An in-depth look at fatal pedestrian accidents in 2022
Medical Examiner: An in-depth look at fatal pedestrian accidents in 2022
When throwing a house party, you need to consider your responsibilities as a host.
Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities