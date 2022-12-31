UPDATE: Westbound lanes on I-10 in Eloy have reopened after morning crash

ELOY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened in Eloy, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure was due to a crash at milepost 205, near Sunland Gin Road. The eastbound lanes were unaffected.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it was a multiple vehicle crash and there were injuries. The conditions of those involved are unknown.

State troopers told KOLD News 13 the crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. Saturday at milepost 205. Westbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted off at exit 208.

