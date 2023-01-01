Advertise
Arizona Cardinals losing skid continues after 20-19 loss to Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (17) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (17) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, GA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just weeks after being signed off the Vikings practice squad, quarterback David Blough went under center for the Cardinals. However, it wasn’t enough to defeat the Falcons, losing 20-19 on Sunday morning. The Red Birds dismal losing streak continues, with Sunday’s loss being their sixth in a row. The Cardinals fall to 4-12 for the season.

The second half was relatively quiet for both offenses. The Cardinals were able to squeeze out a field goal while keeping the Falcons scoreless in the third quarter, holding a slim 16-14 lead. Kicker Matt Prater had an opportunity to boost the Cardinals lead, but sailed the kick wide left. The Falcons were able to tack on a field goal, taking a 17-16 lead. However, Prater was able to get one last-minute kick, giving the Cardinals the lead. As time expired, Younghoe Koo sailed one and cemented the win for the Falcons.

Atlanta got off to a fast start, with rookie running back Tyler Allgeier scrambling into the endzone for a 5-yard score. However, a takeaway by the Cardinals defense put them back in business. Desmond Ridder fumbled and it was quickly recovered by tackle Leki Fotu. Blough connected with rookie Trey McBride to put the Red Birds ahead 10-7. Blough recorded his first touchdown pass since Dec. 22, 2019, and McBride snagged his first NFL career touchdown.

The Cardinals lead was short-lived. Just before halftime, punter Andy Lee’s kick was blocked, and recovered by the Falcons at the Cardinals 5-yard line. Cordalle Patterson then finished off the drive with an easy 14-10 score. The Cardinals lost two more players to injuries in the first half. Wide receiver Robbie Anderson hurt his back and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter went out with a knee injury, and both were questionable to return. Prater was able to sail one through the uprights with seconds left to cut the lead to 14-13 before halftime.

The Cardinals will face off against the playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

