Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete inside store, police say

A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio store on New Year’s Day, according to police.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio store on New Year’s Day, the city’s police chief told 13abc.

Officers received a call around 4:25 p.m. Sunday for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. He left before officers got there, according to Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas, but they eventually tracked him down and took him into custody.

The woman was dead when police arrived, Lucas said.

Lucas told 13abc at the scene that authorities plan to release the identities of the victim and suspect Monday. Lucas said it wasn’t known if the two knew each other. He said a motive is also unknown.

The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, Lucas said, while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is processing the crime scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

