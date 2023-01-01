FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Starting off 2023 with rain and mountain snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system will arrive today and bring rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. A few showers may linger Monday before the next weather system arrives Tuesday. Drier weather is expected later this week.

New Year’s Day: Showers, mainly after noon. High near 63. Windy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.