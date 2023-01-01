Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active start to 2023!

Wind Advisory through 8 PM Sunday
Wind Advisory through 8 PM Sunday(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A First Alert Action Day remains in place Sunday as a storm system tracks through the state. Gusty winds, embedded thunder, and heavy rain possible in the valleys with this cold front. Most of southeastern Arizona is now included in a Wind Advisory through 8 PM Sunday.

Heavy snow likely above 6,000 feet with winter weather alerts in effect through 11 AM Monday. Spotty moisture exits by midday Monday with an additional, light system possible Tuesday. Quiet and warmer starting midweek.

MONDAY: 30% chance of morning showers. Partly sunny otherwise. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 19 near Valencia open again following roll-over crash
The arrest of two homicide suspects has backed up traffic on I-10
Homicide suspects in custody after stopping them on I-10
Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in midtown Tucson
Interstate 10 open again near Eloy following early morning crash
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell

Latest News

Allie Potter New Year's Day forecast
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Starting off 2023 with rain and mountain snow
Saturday, December 31st
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active start to 2023!
Allie Potter NYE forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 2022 going out in Tucson style
Friday, December 30th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Dry New Year’s Eve, Soggy New Year’s Day