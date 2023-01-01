FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active start to 2023!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A First Alert Action Day remains in place Sunday as a storm system tracks through the state. Gusty winds, embedded thunder, and heavy rain possible in the valleys with this cold front. Most of southeastern Arizona is now included in a Wind Advisory through 8 PM Sunday.

Heavy snow likely above 6,000 feet with winter weather alerts in effect through 11 AM Monday. Spotty moisture exits by midday Monday with an additional, light system possible Tuesday. Quiet and warmer starting midweek.

MONDAY: 30% chance of morning showers. Partly sunny otherwise. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

