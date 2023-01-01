FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active start to 2023!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Staying dry and mild Saturday night as we ring in the New Year. A First Alert Action Day is in place Sunday – some light drizzle/shower activity is possible in the morning, but the main front will move through during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and thunder possible with this line! Heavy snow above 6,000 feet. Spotty moisture exits Monday morning with an additional, light system possible Tuesday. Quiet and warmer starting midweek.

SUNDAY: 90% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Gusty winds and embedded thunder likely. High around 60°.

MONDAY: 20% chance of an early shower. Partly sunny otherwise. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

