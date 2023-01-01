One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday morning, the Tucson Police Department said they received a report about a fight involving weapons at 1805 E. River Road. TPD said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but so far, have not located one.

If you have any information, please call 88-CRIME.

