One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday morning, the Tucson Police Department said they received a report about a fight involving weapons at 1805 E. River Road. TPD said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers searched the area for the suspect but so far, have not located one.
If you have any information, please call 88-CRIME.
