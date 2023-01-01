Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police: Man dead after suspect shoots at car along Interstate 10 in Phoenix

Police say two men were shot at while they were driving on I-10.
Police say two men were shot at while they were driving on I-10.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in Phoenix. Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a Waffle House off Interstate 10 and University Drive and found two men shot. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one later died from his injuries.

TRENDING: Several fires around the Phoenix area leave families homeless, one dog dead

Investigators say the men were driving along I-10 eastbound when someone shot at their car. They then pulled into the Waffle House parking lot to call for help. No suspects have been found. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 19 near Valencia open again following roll-over crash
The arrest of two homicide suspects has backed up traffic on I-10
Homicide suspects in custody after stopping them on I-10
Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in midtown Tucson
Interstate 10 open again near Eloy following early morning crash
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell

Latest News

Michael Anthony Caylor.
Armed, dangerous suspect caught following roll-over crash on I-19 in Tucson
Interstate 19 near Valencia open again following roll-over crash
File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was...
GRAPHIC: Human skulls found in box at Mexico airport bound for US
Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (17) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons...
Arizona Cardinals losing skid continues after 20-19 loss to Atlanta Falcons
Brown was booked on charges of manslaughter, endangerment, DUI, DUI over .08 and DUI over .150.
Woman nearly 3 times over DUI limit involved in deadly crash in Surprise, police say