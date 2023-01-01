Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman nearly 3 times over DUI limit involved in deadly crash in Surprise, police say

Brown was booked on charges of manslaughter, endangerment, DUI, DUI over .08 and DUI over .150.
Brown was booked on charges of manslaughter, endangerment, DUI, DUI over .08 and DUI over .150.(Surprise Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An alleged DUI driver is accused of causing a crash that killed a man on New Year’s Day. Just before 2 a.m., Surprise police were called to a crash involving three cars near Bell Road and Parkview Place. Investigators say 29-year-old Chalsey Brown was driving when she apparently rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of the other car, 57-year-old Daniel Duran, lost control and swerved toward a median, police said. He then hit a palm tree and died at the scene.

TRENDING: Police: Man dead after suspect shoots at car along Interstate 10 in Phoenix

However, police say Brown kept driving and sideswiped another car before she hit a tree in the median. Officers arrived, and Brown reportedly refused to get out of her car. Police said she showed signs of impairment, and she was almost three times over the legal limit. Brown was booked on charges of manslaughter, endangerment, DUI, DUI over .08 and DUI over .150.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 19 near Valencia open again following roll-over crash
The arrest of two homicide suspects has backed up traffic on I-10
Homicide suspects in custody after stopping them on I-10
Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in midtown Tucson
Interstate 10 open again near Eloy following early morning crash
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell

Latest News

Michael Anthony Caylor.
Armed, dangerous suspect caught following roll-over crash on I-19 in Tucson
Interstate 19 near Valencia open again following roll-over crash
File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was...
GRAPHIC: Human skulls found in box at Mexico airport bound for US
Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (17) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons...
Arizona Cardinals losing skid continues after 20-19 loss to Atlanta Falcons