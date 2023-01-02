Advertise
Armed, dangerous suspect caught following roll-over crash on I-19 in Tucson

Michael Caylor, wanted for shooting at officers last week, allegedly drove wrong way down interstate
Michael Anthony Caylor.
Michael Anthony Caylor.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:46 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man with a long, violent criminal history was arrested following a roll-over accident on Interstate 19 near Valencia Road in Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers were chasing Michael Caylor when he drove the wrong way on I-19 before crashing. I-19 was closed for several hours, leading to long waits for drivers.

Caylor, who is accused of shooting at officers during a traffic stop last week, was treated for his injuriees and released. He was booked on three counts of aggravated assault on police and additional charges are expected.

The TPD said a passenger in Caylor’s vehicle was also treated for injuries.

The TPD said Caylor shot at officers during a traffic stop near Grant and Fairview Avenue on Dec. 27. No one was injured, according to the TPD.

In May 2021, Caylor was arrested after running from authorities twice on the same day. He already had an outstanding felony arrest warrant and was booked on a charge of unlawful flight from an officer.

In June 2022, he was arrested after an hours-long standoff near Valencia and South 12th Avenue. He was already wanted on charges of vehicle theft and third-degree burglary and was charged in connection with the standoff.

