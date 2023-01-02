Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and snow to kick-off the first week of 2023

Allie Potter January 2 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Showers will linger today along with cooler temperatures and breezy winds. The next weather system arrives Tuesday with another chance for valley rain and mountain snow. This system is expected to be weaker than the previous. Drier weather is forecast later this week with warming temperatures.

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 11 to 15 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

