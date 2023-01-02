Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Flagstaff Unified schools closed Monday as strong snowstorm hits High Country

The school district says morning buses will run two hours later than normal, and alternate bus...
The school district says morning buses will run two hours later than normal, and alternate bus stops will be used for Kachine Village, Munds Park, and Mountainnaire.(Pixabay)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Flagstaff Unified School District announced that all schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, due to a winter storm that continues to bring rain and snow to the state. In addition, the Flagstaff Junior Academy, Pine Forest Charter School, Ponderosa High School, and Northland Prep Academy are closed.

Meanwhile, schools across the Show Low Unified School District also closed early Monday as wintery conditions hit that community.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest of two homicide suspects has backed up traffic on I-10
Homicide suspects in custody after stopping them on I-10
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
Michael Anthony Caylor.
Armed, dangerous suspect caught following roll-over crash on I-19 in Tucson
Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in midtown Tucson
Interstate 19 near Valencia open again following roll-over crash

Latest News

ADOT advises motorists not to tail or pass a snowplow and recommended leaving four car lengths...
Northern Arizona highways remain closed early Monday morning due to winter storm
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff during the monsoon.
Pima County road closures
Sunday, January 1st
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active start to 2023!
Allie Potter New Year's Day forecast
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Starting off 2023 with rain and mountain snow
Saturday, December 31st
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active start to 2023!