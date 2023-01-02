Flagstaff Unified schools closed Monday as strong snowstorm hits High Country

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Flagstaff Unified School District announced that all schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, due to a winter storm that continues to bring rain and snow to the state. In addition, the Flagstaff Junior Academy, Pine Forest Charter School, Ponderosa High School, and Northland Prep Academy are closed.

Meanwhile, schools across the Show Low Unified School District also closed early Monday as wintery conditions hit that community.

