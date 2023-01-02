Multiple highways closed in northern Arizona due to winter storm
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona due to a winter storm that continues to travel across the state. The following highways are currently closed:
- Eastbound SR-260 at milepost 256, about four miles from Payson
- Eastbound I-40 at milepost 146 near SR 89 in Ashfork
- SR 64 near the Grand Canyon between mileposts 242-269
- Westbound I-40 near milepost 252 in Winslow
- Southbound SR-87 near milepost 338 just south of Winslow
- I-17 northbound near Stoneman Lake Road and milepost 299
- Northbound SR-89-ALT Northbound near NF-9946 in Sedona
Snowplows are working to clear the roadways in the affected areas. ADOT advises motorists not to tailgate or pass a snowplow and recommends leaving four car lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle.
Sunday’s winter weather has also caused car accidents in northern Arizona. ADOT says the I-49 westbound lanes near Williams are closed due to a crash blocking the lanes.
Visit Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather page to stay up-to-date on the latest weather forecast.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.