Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Multiple highways closed in northern Arizona due to winter storm

ADOT advises motorists not to tail or pass a snowplow and recommended leaving four car lengths...
ADOT advises motorists not to tail or pass a snowplow and recommended leaving four car lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:42 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona due to a winter storm that continues to travel across the state. The following highways are currently closed:

  • Eastbound SR-260 at milepost 256, about four miles from Payson
  • Eastbound I-40 at milepost 146 near SR 89 in Ashfork
  • SR 64 near the Grand Canyon between mileposts 242-269
  • Westbound I-40 near milepost 252 in Winslow
  • Southbound SR-87 near milepost 338 just south of Winslow
  • I-17 northbound near Stoneman Lake Road and milepost 299
  • Northbound SR-89-ALT Northbound near NF-9946 in Sedona

Snowplows are working to clear the roadways in the affected areas. ADOT advises motorists not to tailgate or pass a snowplow and recommends leaving four car lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle.

TRENDING: Woman nearly 3 times over DUI limit involved in deadly crash in Surprise, police say

Sunday’s winter weather has also caused car accidents in northern Arizona. ADOT says the I-49 westbound lanes near Williams are closed due to a crash blocking the lanes.

Visit Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather page to stay up-to-date on the latest weather forecast.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 19 near Valencia open again following roll-over crash
The arrest of two homicide suspects has backed up traffic on I-10
Homicide suspects in custody after stopping them on I-10
Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in midtown Tucson
Interstate 10 open again near Eloy following early morning crash
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell

Latest News

Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43
Michael Anthony Caylor.
Armed, dangerous suspect caught following roll-over crash on I-19 in Tucson
Interstate 19 near Valencia open again following roll-over crash
A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky,...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete inside store, police say