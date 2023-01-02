Surprise family remembers grandfather killed by suspected drunk driver on New Year’s Day

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Surprise family is grieving the loss of Daniel Duran. The 57-year-old was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in the early morning of New Year’s Day. He is remembered as a loving family man. “He was pure joy, happiness, there was never a sad moment with him,” said his son Robert Duran.

Surprise Police responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Bell Road and Parkview Place. Detectives say 29-year-old Chalsey Brown was driving drunk when she hit Daniel’s car. That is when he swerved and hit a palm tree. He died at the scene.

“All I can honestly remember is collapsing into my spouses arms, just screaming crying,” said Robert. “It is still having a surreal unreal moment of knowing that my father is not going to be calling me anymore.” Police said that Brown kept driving and sideswiped another car before crashing. Documents indicate she was almost three times over the legal limit.

“You don’t want to be responsible for causing the pain that we are feeling right now. Please don’t drink and drive. That is all I can ask of every human being,” said Robert. Daniel leaves behind a wife, four kids, and three grandchildren. The family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

