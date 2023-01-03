Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Animals enjoying the snow at Bearizona in Williams!

The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many furry friends at Bearizona in Williams were enjoying the snow on Monday! Bearizona was hit with a foot of snow on New Year’s Day, and the animals sure seemed to love it. Bear cubs were wrestling with each other, goats were falling off drifts, and wolves rolled around in the snow.

It took Bearizona employees all day to clear the roads, but the popular tourist attraction will be back open on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bearizona is located along Interstate 40 and Route 66. For more information about the park and tickets, click/tap here.

Check out the adorable animals below!

Caption

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heath and Vanessa Daniel were arrested on Interstate 10 in Marana in connection with a homicide...
Mesa homicide suspects arrested on Interstate 10 in Marana
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
Michael Anthony Caylor.
Armed, dangerous suspect caught following rollover crash on I-19 in Tucson
Road to Mount Lemmon closed because of road conditions.
Road to Mount Lemmon closed because of snow, ice
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada
PACC expecting hundreds of dogs to be brought in after New Year’s fireworks
Power was transferred in a private ceremony at the state Capitol as Hobbs formally takes over...
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, sec. of state Adrian Fontes, attorney general Kris Mayes and others take office
One of the original members of Earth, Wind & Fire has died.
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67