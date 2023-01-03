FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances and mountain snow continue but a change is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A passing weather system will bring showers to primarily the northern half of the state. However a few showers will affect southern Arizona mainly north of Tucson with valley rain and mountain snow showers during the morning hours. It will also maintain the much cooler than average temperatures. While remaining active, the storm track will shift north enough for warming temperatures and a mostly dry forecast Wednesday onward.

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night:: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

