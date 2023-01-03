Man facing attempted murder charge after New Year’s Day fight at Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested a man in connection with a fight that sent another man to the hospital on New Year’s Day.

According to police, 39-year-old Ramon Bonillas was taken into custody on Monday, Jan. 2. He was booked into the Pima County Jail for one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to a reported fight involving weapons at P.F. Chang’s, 1805 E. River Road.

One man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

