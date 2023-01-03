Man gets nearly 2 decades in prison for fatal shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 3, in connection with a fatal shooting in Tucson last year.

Damien Esquire Hall, 32, received an 18-year sentence with less than a year of credit for time served.

On Nov. 29, Hall pleaded guilty to manslaughter and prohibited possession of a firearm for a shooting that left Jesse Van Hernandez dead. It happened on May 31 at the Minsk Extended Stay Hotel, which is located near Interstate 10 and South Park Avenue.

Hall had been facing a second-degree murder charge before reaching the plea deal.

During sentencing, the judge mentioned Hall’s criminal history.

In 2009, he was convicted of disorderly conduct and criminal damage in Yavapai County.

In 2014, he was convicted of aggravated assault in Maricopa County and was sentenced to six years in prison.

