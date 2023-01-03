Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational sign while walking to her office on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington. Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As we enter into a new year, scientists are keeping an eye on a new strain of the Omicron variant called XBB.1.5.

According to the CDC, XBB.1.5 makes up more than 40% of new cases across the country. Right now, it’s most prominent in the Northeast, making up around 75% of cases there last week.

So how does XBB.1.5 compare to other Omicron subvariants? We took our questions to Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix.

“Basically, it seems to be more infectious and more easily transmissible. Some experts even said it may be nearly as easily contagious as measles, which is very contagious,” Dr. Marvasti said.

Dr. Marvasti tells Arizona’s Family it appears to be more infectious because the “spike proteins on this one have been changed in a way that mutated in such a way that they can attach themselves better to our cells, and thereby, you know, come into the cells and basically perpetuate the infection.”

Nationwide, COVID cases with the XBB.1.5 variant nearly doubled in just a week. Dr. Marvasti expects it to be “the dominant variant in the coming weeks throughout the United States.”

Dr. Marvasti says as of now, the new strain doesn’t look like it will cause people to get more sick.

“So far, there’s no data that shows that it is more deadly or more harmful in terms of like a higher level of severity of illness,” he added.

If you got COVID over the holidays, how long are you in the clear before possibly getting it again?

“In general, what we’ve seen as a trend has been like three or four months is probably like a safe zone. But all bets are off when a completely new variant comes. So far, we haven’t seen completely new variants since Omicron, we’ve only seen subvariants,” Dr. Marvasti said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Heath and Vanessa Daniel were arrested on Interstate 10 in Marana in connection with a homicide...
Mesa homicide suspects arrested on Interstate 10 in Marana
Road to Mount Lemmon closed because of road conditions.
Road to Mount Lemmon closed because of snow, ice

Latest News

Gyms always see an influx of people at the beginning of the year, but how do you maintain...
Ways to stay committed to your New Year’s Resolutions
Pelé will be buried in the Brazilian city where he began his career.
Brazil prepares to bury Pelé in city he made soccer mecca
Ways to stay committed to your New Year’s Resolutions
Most people plan to live a healthier life in 2023
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
More than $3 million donated to Damar Hamlin’s toy charity