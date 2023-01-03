Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix

A suspect was taken to a hospital following a shooting involving police officers in southwest...
A suspect was taken to a hospital following a shooting involving police officers in southwest Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police are on scene of a shooting involving officers in southwest Phoenix.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. Details are currently limited on what led up to the shooting, but a suspect has been taken to an area hospital. Phoenix police confirm no officers were injured.

TRENDING: ‘We’ve never seen him’: Family of Phoenix murder victim says they didn’t know suspect

Arizona’s Family has crews on the scene gathering additional information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Heath and Vanessa Daniel were arrested on Interstate 10 in Marana in connection with a homicide...
Mesa homicide suspects arrested on Interstate 10 in Marana
Road to Mount Lemmon closed because of road conditions.
Road to Mount Lemmon closed because of snow, ice

Latest News

Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy falls short in 1st speaker vote; 2nd round begins
Road to Mount Lemmon closed because of road conditions.
Road to Mount Lemmon closed because of snow, ice
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff during the monsoon.
Pima County road closures
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
Bills-Bengals won’t resume game this week, Week 18 unchanged